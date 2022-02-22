United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,411 shares of company stock valued at $10,282,349. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

