United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter.
Shares of UTHR stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,411 shares of company stock valued at $10,282,349. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
