United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after buying an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

