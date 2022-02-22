Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Get Unisys alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Unisys by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Unisys by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Unisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.