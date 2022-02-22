Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target Cut to €40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($51.14) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of UMICY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 62,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. Umicore has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

