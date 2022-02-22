Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,091 shares of company stock valued at $321,936. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

