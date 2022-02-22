Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.30

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 85000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

