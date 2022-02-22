UBS Group AG Acquires 252,555 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,555 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $75,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,209,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

