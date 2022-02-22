U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.67. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 114,663 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.
About U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Energy (USEG)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.