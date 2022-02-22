U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.67. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 114,663 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the second quarter worth $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

