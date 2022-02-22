Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,914 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after buying an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

NYSE:BBL opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

