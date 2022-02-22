Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 9,599 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $248,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

