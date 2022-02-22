Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,081 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

