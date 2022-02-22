Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 423,894 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 672.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,894 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

