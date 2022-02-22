Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $358.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

