Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $14,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,378,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 88.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 279,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 130,819 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.