Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.42. 4,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $611.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

