TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. TUI has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.30.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TUI will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

