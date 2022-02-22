Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 6,261 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.