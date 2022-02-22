Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 48,342 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,342 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Root were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Root by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth about $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth about $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Root in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Shares of Root stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $404 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.24. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

