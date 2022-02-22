Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $886,000 in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $26,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $17,438,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $11,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $8,249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $8,111,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

