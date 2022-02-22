Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $844,000 Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 730,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 268,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

