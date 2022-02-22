Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSTG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469,839 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,953,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after purchasing an additional 407,235 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 112.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,545 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $83.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

