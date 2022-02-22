Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,122,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 230,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

