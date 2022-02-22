Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

TRUP has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $77.67. 968,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,597. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after buying an additional 300,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,968,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

