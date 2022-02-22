Truist Financial Comments on DoorDash, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

DASH opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.96. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $91.96 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $928,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

