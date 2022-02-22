TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). TrueCar reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRUE. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 403,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,926 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 167,431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,508 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TrueCar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.