TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.97 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $16,120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 807.8% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 161,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

