TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.38.
Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.97 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $16,120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 807.8% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 161,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.