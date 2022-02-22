TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688,965 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $57,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 37.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,210 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 12,059.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 403,935 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

