Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce $670,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,113. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $73.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

