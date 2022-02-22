TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $794.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $829.22 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.