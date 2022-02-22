TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TACT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

