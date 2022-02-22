Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $149.61 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $184.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

