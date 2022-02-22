Traders Buy High Volume of Samsara Put Options (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,446 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 203% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 put options.

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. 15,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38. Samsara has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $108,162,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $67,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,511,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $24,250,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

