TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRUB. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 948.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 576,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 521,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth about $5,050,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($117.39) to GBX 6,527 ($88.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.64) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($133.28) to GBX 6,100 ($82.96) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($134.64) to GBX 7,300 ($99.28) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.29.

GRUB opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

