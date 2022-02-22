TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 23.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Ball by 68.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,725,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,231,000 after purchasing an additional 699,123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 588,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 21.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

