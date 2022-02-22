TownSquare Capital LLC Has $416,000 Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

