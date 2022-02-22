TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 7,587 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 107.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 134.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

STNE stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

