Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 5,084.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

