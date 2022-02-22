Toroso Investments LLC Has $683,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $189.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

