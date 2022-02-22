Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Southern stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

