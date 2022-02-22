Tornado Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $70.87 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $35.10 or 0.00095607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $38.60 million and $70.87 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.79 or 0.06857714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.68 or 0.99599558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049840 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

