Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOPS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Top Ships by 948.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Top Ships by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 257,765 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Top Ships by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the third quarter worth $40,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

