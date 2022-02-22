TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMXXF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.65. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

