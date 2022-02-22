TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $729.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

