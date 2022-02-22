TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $729.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
