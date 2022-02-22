Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America cut Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of Timken stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. Timken has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.