Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $472,129.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00036549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00107729 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

