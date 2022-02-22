Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,554,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,258,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 208,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 144,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AME opened at $128.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.01. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

