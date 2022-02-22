Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $26.48 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $26,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

