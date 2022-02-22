Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $24.34 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in UDR were worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $68,917,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of UDR by 56.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,918,000 after purchasing an additional 820,849 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

