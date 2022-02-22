Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Axonics were worth $25,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2,958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 403,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

