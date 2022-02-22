Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $30,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 79,807 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

